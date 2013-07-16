Hardy will be a headliner

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - This year's MLB All-Star game will include a handful of Arizona ties, two local guys and two Dbacks. One of the so-called local guys is actually a homegrown product, unlike Mark Melancon who played collegiately with the Wildcats, J.J. Hardy grew up here and graduated from Sabino.

Here's the shortstop discussing his second trip to the big show which will be his first time starting in the All-star game.