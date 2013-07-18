Street improvements close Cherrybell Strav for a month

Starting today, the City of Tucson will close Cherrybell Stravenue at 22nd Street. The street is expected to be closed for about one month.

In the meantime drivers might want to memorize these detours:

23rd Street, Silverlake Road, Warehouse Avenue, Cherry Avenue, 18th Street, and Park Avenue to get to their destinations from this area.

Some of the expected work to be done:

Elevating Kino Parkway over 22nd Street, and widening 22nd Street to provide three lanes in each direction; bike lanes and a landscaped center median are also expected to be added.

All this construction is funded by the Regional Transportation Authority's Kino Boulevard and 22nd Street intersection improvement project. The total cost for the project is $24 million, and should be completed by August 2014.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.