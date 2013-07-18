Summer program offers free bowling for Tucson kids

Kids Bowl Free is a national program offered at bowling centers across the country, including Tucson.

Five centers in Tucson participate in the summer program that runs until Aug. 31.

Children and teens, 18 and under, may bowl two free games each day.

If they don't have their own bowling shoes, they must rent them.

The cost is $2.75, plus tax per day.

The program uses coupons that are sent to the child's or parent's email address.

The Tucson bowling centers say the bowler must bring in the printed coupon, or show the center the coupon on a smart phone.

To find a participating bowling center in Tucson and/or to register, click here.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.