Improvements made in Downtown Tucson's streets

The intersection of Granada Avenue and St. Mary's Road/Sixth Street will be closed beginning Saturday, July 27 at 4 a.m. through Monday, July 29 at 4 a.m.

Additionally, Main Avenue will be closed at Sixth Street during this time. The closure allows the contractor to complete installation of storm drain, traffic signal conduit and irrigation sleeves across the roadways.

Encouraged routes for motorists and bicyclists:

-Eastbound and westbound route to use Speedway blvd as an alternate

-Northbound and westbound route to use Stone Ave

-South leg of Main Ave, at the Sixth Street intersection will remain closed through mid-September 2013

Ongoing construction includes Church Avenue at Sixth Street, which is due to the contractor completing underground utility work.

The following traffic control is in place during this work:

-Access to the University Service Annex Building will be maintained through the entrance of Main Avenue, north of Sixth Street and through the parking lot of east side of the building.

-Landscaping and road work will begin on the north side of St. Mary's Road/Sixth Street and will continue for the duration of the summer.

-Work hours for the contractor are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with occasional weekend work.

-Motorists are asked to avoid using local neighborhood streets as a detour.

The purpose of this project is to reconstruct and widen St. Mary's Road and Sixth Street from I-10 to Church Avenue.

Pedestrian facilities will be upgraded with new concrete sidewalks and access ramps along with a new signalized pedestrian/bicycle crossing just east of Davis Street. Bicycle travel will be accommodated by new six-foot-wide bike lanes in both directions.

The existing pavement will be replaced with new rubberized asphalt, which will provide a smoother, quieter, and safer ride.

Drainage improvements consist of new storm drains and catch basins, along with a new traffic signal.

Lastly, the project will have landscaping elements that incorporate sustainable practices like water harvesting and the recycling of existing concrete. Public art will also be included.

