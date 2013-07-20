TFD responds to three swift water rescues

Tucson Fire Department responded to three swift water rescues as a storm hit hard on the east side of Tucson.

The swift water rescue included a female getting swept away and in the water for approximately 1/4 to 1/2 a mile before being able to get out of the water on her own.

The first call came in at 3:20 p.m. with reports that a red Mazda was trapped in the water with a male patient trapped in the vehicle in the area of Creek Street and Bonanza Avenue. After the patient was safe, the vehicle was swept away.

The second call took place in at 3:35 p.m. with reports that someone was being swept away in the area of 650 N. Mann Avenue. About eight TFD units reported to the area and assistance from TPD for a helicopter to assist in the search.

An EC Captain went to Edgemont Street and Rose Hill Wash and found the person wet and covered in sand. The patient was a female in her 40's and was swept away in the water after being under the bridge underneath Broadway. She was transported to the hospital for further care.

The third call was dispatched after 4:00 p.m. to Pantano Parkway and Golf Links Road for a person in the wash. The battalion chief on scene was able to make contact with the patient in the wash, a 17 year-old male. The patient was able to self rescue and exit the wash safely.

