Tiger stalking number 15

Twitter: @CooneyLand

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) - Lee Westwood is the leader going to the final round of the British Open.

Seeking the first major title of his career, the 40-year-old Englishman curled in a 60-foot eagle putt on the way to a 1-under 70 Saturday that put him two strokes ahead of Tiger Woods and Hunter Mahan.

Westwood has been a perennial contender in majors, finishing second or third a staggering seven times. But he's never been able to finish the job.

He'll try to do it Sunday at baked-out Muirfield.

Westwood made eagle at the fifth hole, and pulled three shots ahead of the field on the front side. Woods fought back and was even with Westwood going to the 17th. But Westwood made a birdie and Woods a sloppy bogey for a two-shot swing.