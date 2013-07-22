Bees attack man, dog on NW side

A man and his dog were attacked by bees today on Tucson's northwest side.

The man was mowing his lawn in the 3500 block of West Amber Terrace near North Thornydale and West Orange Grove roads and thought he aggravated a swarm in a bush.

It was later determined that the bees were agitated by the vibrations from the lawn mower and that the hive was inside an outdoor fireplace in the yard.

The man was stung about 30 times, but refused treatment at the scene, according to the Northwest Fire District.

Fire district personnel were evaluating the dog.

Tucson News Now has a crew at the scene and will update this story as details become available.

