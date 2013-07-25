Back to school consignment sale starts today

Its back to school time for Tucson and surrounding communities and residents are reminded of this every time they walk into a store these days.

Sometimes though buying the basics can add up and put a huge dent in the family bank, especially if the family has more than one student.

There is an alternative out there, starting today is the Just Between Friends ‘back to school' consignment sale, where families can save anywhere from 50 to 90 percent on clothing, back packs and other much needed school items.

The sale is being held at the Tucson Convention Center and runs from 10 a.m. today through Saturday. An entry fee of $2 per person will be charged today, but Friday and Saturday are free entry days.

For more information go online to http://nwtucson.jbfsale.com/homeView.jsp

