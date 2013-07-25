Paving continues on fourth avenue in Yuma

Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.
Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.
People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.
Over the weekend officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a Tucson man and a woman from Nogales after they attempted to smuggle more than 56 pounds of hard drugs across the border into the U.S., according to a recent release.
The fire burned an area more than twice the size of the city of Oro Valley. Nearly 47,000 acres burned, and the price tag for the attack sits around $6.8 million. As of Monday afternoon, the fire was 94 percent contained.
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.
A woman in Cullman County created quite a stir on Monday afternoon.
With warmer temperatures outside, you may be seeing more snakes around your home.
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.
Cleanup continues Monday morning after deadly tornadoes tore through several East Texas communities over the weekend.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
According to the Doniphan Police Department, the building has lost all phone connection due to flooding.
The Current River in Doniphan has run out of its banks and is causing dangerous flooding in the area.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.
The woman who was killed in a wreck Monday in Longview has been identified.
