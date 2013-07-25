Paving continues on fourth avenue in Yuma - Tucson News Now

Paving continues on fourth avenue in Yuma

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Paving will continue on Fourth Avenue from First Street to the state line next week as part of the ongoing pavement improvement project on Business Route 8 in Yuma.

The paving operation will run nearly around the clock on Wednesday, July 31 and Thursday, August 1 from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Fourth Avenue will be restricted to one lane in each direction with no turning movements allowed at First Street.

Pavement striping between 16th Street and Catalina Drive will also begin on Sunday, July 28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will be restricted in each direction as crews work to restripe the newly paved roadway.

Access to side streets will be temporarily restricted as crews apply the new paint.

Message boards will be used throughout the work zone to inform drivers of road restrictions and alternate routes. Law enforcement will also be on-site to monitor traffic and enforce speed limits.

Oversize drivers and large farm equipment operators should plan on potential traffic delays and use alternate routes when available, as bridge width restrictions remain in place.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:58:58 GMT
    As of today, there's a hands-free law in Tucson. Pima Co. could tighten its law tomorrow. (Source: Tucson News Now)As of today, there's a hands-free law in Tucson. Pima Co. could tighten its law tomorrow. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

  • ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:32:54 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

  • Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:05:35 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly