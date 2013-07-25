Paving continues on fourth avenue in Yuma

Paving will continue on Fourth Avenue from First Street to the state line next week as part of the ongoing pavement improvement project on Business Route 8 in Yuma.

The paving operation will run nearly around the clock on Wednesday, July 31 and Thursday, August 1 from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Fourth Avenue will be restricted to one lane in each direction with no turning movements allowed at First Street.

Pavement striping between 16th Street and Catalina Drive will also begin on Sunday, July 28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will be restricted in each direction as crews work to restripe the newly paved roadway.

Access to side streets will be temporarily restricted as crews apply the new paint.

Message boards will be used throughout the work zone to inform drivers of road restrictions and alternate routes. Law enforcement will also be on-site to monitor traffic and enforce speed limits.

Oversize drivers and large farm equipment operators should plan on potential traffic delays and use alternate routes when available, as bridge width restrictions remain in place.

