DMAFB southwest gate opens up - Tucson News Now

DMAFB southwest gate opens up

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Davis-Monthan Air force Base southwest gate will be opening July 29.

Gate 29B is located on the southwest side of the base just off Valencia Road and will be open for inbound traffic only from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

For outbound traffic, the gate will be open from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It will be closed on weekends, federal holidays and down days.

During the gate's hours of operation there's an increased chance of traffic congestion in this area.

Gate 29B will be open to active duty military and federal employees with a common access card and authorized Defense Biometrics Identification System cards/pass holders.

Those personnel with DBIDS cards/passes must be authorized to use all installation access points. The gate will not be open to general public nor commercial traffic.

Personnel will still need to gain an installation pass through the Visitor Center at the Craycroft Gate. Commercial vehicles will need to gain access through the Swan Gate Vehicle Search.

Gate 29B is scheduled to be fully open by the end of September 2013.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Pima County may tighten its texting ban, align it with Oro Valley's law

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:58:58 GMT
    As of today, there's a hands-free law in Tucson. Pima Co. could tighten its law tomorrow. (Source: Tucson News Now)As of today, there's a hands-free law in Tucson. Pima Co. could tighten its law tomorrow. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

    Three different parts of the Tucson area with three different laws against holding a phone or texting while driving, while there is no statewide ban. Tucson's hands-free law went into effect Monday, May 1.

  • ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    ONLY ON KOLD: Inside Tucson's crime vault

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:32:54 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

    Murder weapons, stolen TVs and a signed basketball from the UA 1997 national champion team are just some of the items housed in Tucson's crime vault.

  • Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    Marchers took to Tucson streets for May Day

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:05:35 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

    People marched to Armory Park Monday in support of immigrant rights, among other issues, for May Day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly