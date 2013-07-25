DMAFB southwest gate opens up

The Davis-Monthan Air force Base southwest gate will be opening July 29.

Gate 29B is located on the southwest side of the base just off Valencia Road and will be open for inbound traffic only from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

For outbound traffic, the gate will be open from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It will be closed on weekends, federal holidays and down days.

During the gate's hours of operation there's an increased chance of traffic congestion in this area.

Gate 29B will be open to active duty military and federal employees with a common access card and authorized Defense Biometrics Identification System cards/pass holders.

Those personnel with DBIDS cards/passes must be authorized to use all installation access points. The gate will not be open to general public nor commercial traffic.

Personnel will still need to gain an installation pass through the Visitor Center at the Craycroft Gate. Commercial vehicles will need to gain access through the Swan Gate Vehicle Search.

Gate 29B is scheduled to be fully open by the end of September 2013.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

