‘Night Wings’ event at Pima Air and Space Museum

Clay Sherrow and his RC jet plane. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The Pima Air and Space Museum will hold their second "Night Wings" event on Saturday, July 27.

Kids activities will range from a scavenger hunt, to playing with Lego robotics, to tasting astronaut food, and watching a RC jet display.

Clay Sherrow has been a RC model collector and RC jet pilot for years. This will be his first time showcasing his plane at the museum. Sherrow will not fly the plane, but will provide a jet engine demonstration.

The Pima Air and Space Museum is located at 6000 E. Valencia Rd. just south of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 12 and under.

For more information, visit the Pima Air and Space Museum's website at http://www.pimaair.org/events.php

