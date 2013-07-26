‘Night Wings’ event at Pima Air and Space Museum - Tucson News Now

‘Night Wings’ event at Pima Air and Space Museum

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Connect
Clay Sherrow and his RC jet plane. (Source: Tucson News Now) Clay Sherrow and his RC jet plane. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima Air and Space Museum will hold their second "Night Wings" event on Saturday, July 27.

Kids activities will range from a scavenger hunt, to playing with Lego robotics, to tasting astronaut food, and watching a RC jet display.

Clay Sherrow has been a RC model collector and RC jet pilot for years. This will be his first time showcasing his plane at the museum. Sherrow will not fly the plane, but will provide a jet engine demonstration.

The Pima Air and Space Museum is located at 6000 E. Valencia Rd. just south of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 12 and under.

For more information, visit the Pima Air and Space Museum's website at http://www.pimaair.org/events.php

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now All rights reserved

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Marana PD: Vehicle into a building on Ina

    Marana PD: Vehicle into a building on Ina

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-08-03 05:38:40 GMT
    Vehicle in building. (Source: Marana Police Department)Vehicle in building. (Source: Marana Police Department)

    According to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with the Marana Police Department, there are no injuries involved with this incident.  No further details have been released.  

    According to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with the Marana Police Department, there are no injuries involved with this incident.  No further details have been released.  

  • Afni to hire 50 elite customer inside-sales reps

    Afni to hire 50 elite customer inside-sales reps

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-08-03 05:12:55 GMT

    The 50 new sales positions are part of 200 to 300 new employees the company plans to hire at its two Tucson locations within the next 45 days. 

    The 50 new sales positions are part of 200 to 300 new employees the company plans to hire at its two Tucson locations within the next 45 days. 

  • breaking

    UPDATE: More information released in incident that led to arrest of Tucson officer

    UPDATE: More information released in incident that led to arrest of Tucson officer

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:55:28 GMT
    Michael Sauber (Source: Tucson Police Department)Michael Sauber (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    More information has been released about an alleged domestic violence incident that led to the arrest of a Tucson police officer.

    More information has been released about an alleged domestic violence incident that led to the arrest of a Tucson police officer.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Authorities again suspend search for 7-year-old

    Authorities again suspend search for 7-year-old

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:31:36 GMT
    Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and city CAO Brian Crawford meet in the street with Daysean Combest's mother the evening of Aug. 2. (Source: KSLA News 12)Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and city CAO Brian Crawford meet in the street with Daysean Combest's mother the evening of Aug. 2. (Source: KSLA News 12)

    For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. 

    For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. 

Powered by Frankly