Youth movement

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns today announced that the club has acquired center Miles Plumlee, forward Gerald Green and a lottery protected 2014 first-round pick from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for veteran forward Luis Scola.

"The trade is consistent with our stated plan to continue to acquire young assets," said Suns President of Basketball Operations Lon Babby. "With this trade, we now have the potential for three first-round picks in the 2014 draft and five first-round picks in the next two drafts."

"Although Luis's time here in Phoenix was short, he certainly ingratiated himself to all of us in Phoenix with his hard work and professionalism. He will be an important contributor to a contending team in Indiana."

"We are excited to add Miles and Gerald to our young core group of players," said Suns General Manager Ryan McDonough. "Miles was one of the best players in the Orlando Summer League, and Gerald's scoring ability and athleticism will help us as we continue to build a team that plays an exciting, up tempo brand of basketball."

Plumlee, a 6-11, 255-pound center, was selected by the Pacers with the 26th overall pick (first round) of the 2012 NBA Draft and played in 14 games for a deep Indiana team that pushed the NBA Champion Miami Heat to a seven-game series in the Eastern Conference Finals. Earlier this month, he played on the Pacers summer league squad in Orlando and averaged 10.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 blocks while shooting 51.5 percent (17-33) from the field in 27.0 minutes.

A four-year collegiate performer at Duke University, Plumlee was a member of the Blue Devils squad that won three ACC championships and the 2010 NCAA National Championship. As a senior, he averaged 6.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.9 blocks on 61.0-percent shooting in 20.5 minutes.

Green, a six-year veteran, was drafted by the Boston Celtics with the 18th pick (first round) of the 2005 NBA Draft out of high school after averaging 33.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists. After doubling his production to 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in his second season with Boston, he was included in a multi-player trade for Kevin Garnett.

A 6-8, 210-pound small forward, Green owns career averages of 8.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 272 games with Boston (2005-07), Minnesota (2007-08), Houston (2007-08), Dallas (2008-09), New Jersey (2011-12) and Indiana (2012-13). After a brief stint playing overseas in Russia and China, he returned to the states for the 2011-12 season and played for the Los Angeles D-Fenders of the NBA D-League before being called up by the New Jersey Nets. Last season with the Pacers, he averaged 7.0 points in 18.0 minutes and came off the bench in the playoffs to average 6.1 points and 1.3 rebounds on 42.0-percent shooting in nine appearances.

A native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Scola was awarded to Phoenix on July 15, 2012 after the club submitted the winning bid in the league's amnesty process. In his first five NBA seasons with the Houston Rockets, he averaged 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds on 51.0 percent shooting. Scola appeared in all 82 games (67 starts) for Phoenix a season ago and averaged 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 26.6 minutes. The six-year NBA veteran played a full slate of games for the fifth time in his career and has appeared in 468 of a possible 476 career games.