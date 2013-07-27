Padres pound Dbacks

Twitter: @CooneyLand

PHOENIX (AP) - Andrew Cashner threw six solid innings and hit his first career home run to help lead the San Diego Padres to a 12-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Chris Denorfia and Chase Headley added back-to-back home runs, Yonder Alonso drove in four runs and Carlos Quentin had three RBIs for the Padres, who have won two of their last three and four of six.

Cashner (7-5) allowed three runs on four hits, walked five and struck out five for his second straight win, both coming during San Diego's second consecutive 10-game road trip.

Paul Goldschmidt and Miguel Montero homered for the Diamondbacks, who had their brief, two-game winning streak snapped.

San Diego managed only three hits off Arizona starter Tyler Skaggs (2-3), but took advantage of the rookie left-hander's lack of control to open an 8-1 lead after four innings.