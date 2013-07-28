Rich Rod recruiting rally

Twitter: @CooneyLand

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Rich Rodriguez got to show off what could easily be coined his prize recruiting tool, the new $74 million dollar north endzone project which is near completion. Arizona held an open house Saturday to let fans get a peek at the long awaited upgrade to Arizona Stadium.

The Lowell Stephens facility was also home to a host of Arizona's most sought after recruits. Looks like the guys felt right at home, all four players that Arizona signed on Saturday were in attendance. Rich Rod kept the momentum going on Sunday with another big signing and I emphasize big.

