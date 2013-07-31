New vehicles for Marana Police

The Marana Police Department has a few new ways to keep residents safe out on the road.

While the official unveiling isn't until later this morning, Tucson News Now got a sneak peek at one of the new vehicles.

The new SUV will become part of the DUI task force, joining two unique Victory motorcycles in the Marana Police vehicle pool. The new motorcycles will be part of the patrol unit for Marana Police.

According to Marana Police officials the SUV will be a ‘self contained' DUI investigative unit; allowing police officers to conduct breathalyzers, blood tests and much more all without having to return to the station.

Funding for these new vehicles was made possible by a $180,000 Arizona Governors Office of Highway Safety grant.

The official unveiling of all three vehicles will take place later this morning at 10 a.m.

