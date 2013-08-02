The Colorado River Toad, a toxic Arizona resident

They are slimy, they are toxic and they can kill a dog. The Colorado River Toad is the villain here.

These toxic toads tend to come out during monsoon storms, and Tucson News Now has a few things residents and pet owners should know before coming in contact with these potentially deadly creatures.

Tucson News Now recently visited the home of Jeff Carver, co-owner of Animal Experts, Inc., a wildlife relocation company. He is a local expert with plenty of experience in dealing with the Colorado River Toad.

According to Carver what makes the toad so dangerous is the toxin they excrete from glands on their head, when the toad is under stress.

The easiest way to avoid these guys is to avoid the areas where they are found - along washes and in certain areas where puddles of water may have accumulated. Another way to avoid the toads is to listen, they have a distinctive croak. If people hear the croak

What do owners need to look for in their pets if they happen to have had contact with a Colorado River Toad? Abnormal or unusual behavior for their pet. According to Carver this could be disorientation, excessive saliva, the animal's throat swelling, or even seizures.

One way to prevent this from happening is to flush the animal's mouth out with water. Carver stated this could be done with a water bottle, if out on a walk when it happens, or with a water hose if it happens at home. The proper procedure is to put the affected animal's head down and flush with the water from the side, this takes much of the toxins out of the body, owners need to continue the water flush for 15 to 20 minutes (if the animal will allow it) and then consult their veterinarian.

A local vet clinic stated to Tucson News Now that at least half a dozen cases have been reported in the month of July, about the same amount as last year.

If a person comes into contact with a toxic toad, they should wash their hands thoroughly before handling anything or even touching their face. The toad's toxin is absorbed through the mucus membranes.

