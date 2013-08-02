2017 school start dates - Tucson News Now

2017 school start dates

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Wondering when school starts?  Here is a list of when Southern Arizona schools start the 2017-2018 school year. 

July 13

  • Baboquivari Unified School District

July 17

  • Vail School District - K - 8

July 21

  • Vail School District - High Schools

July 27

  • Benson Unified School District

Aug. 2

  • Sunnyside Unified School District
  • Bisbee Unified School District
  • Fort Huachuca Accommodation District
  • Sierra Vista Unified School District

Aug. 3

  • Douglas Unified School District
  • Tanque Verde Unified School District
  • Tucson Unified School District 

Aug. 7

  • Ajo Unified School District
  • Marana Unified School District
  • Sahuarita Unified School District 
  • Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District 
  • Tombstone Unified School District

Aug. 9

  • Nogales Unified School District 
  • St. David Unified School District

Aug. 10

  • Amphitheater School District
  • Catalina Foothills Unified School District
  • Mammoth-San Manuel Unified School District

Aug. 14

  • Bowie Unified School District
  • Willcox Unified School District

