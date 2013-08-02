Invite only

Twitter: @CooneyLand
Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Michael Thompson said he took a week off before heading to Akron for this weeks Bridgestone Invitational and that he had a few things to clean up regarding his game. Whether he gets everything straightened out or not, he won't catch Tiger Woods who shot a career record 61 today.
We won't be hearing his name called when referring to the leaderboard in Ohio this weekend, but his name will likely pop up a few more times at the Oro Valley Country Club. Saturday tees off a 36 hole tournament sponsored and founded by the former Rincon grad.
Thompson, runner-up at the 2012 U.S. Open, has established the Thompson Invitational, a statewide junior tournament for boys and girls 13-18 that will stage its inaugural event next Saturday and Sunday at Oro Valley Country Club. It is Thompson's way of giving back to the Ricki Rarick junior golf program and the state's JGAA, the formative golf organizations of his junior days.
