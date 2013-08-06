Cabrera comes clean

Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:51:37 GMT
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Padres have promoted infielder Ronny Cedeno from Single-A Lake Elsinore to take the roster spot of suspended shortstop Everth Cabrera.
Cedeno was signed to a minor league contract Saturday and played in two games for Lake Elsinore before Tuesday's move.
He was with the Houston Astros before being released late last month.
Cabrera, San Diego's only All-Star this season, was suspended for 50 games on Monday by Major League Baseball for his relationship to Biogenesis of America, a Florida anti-aging clinic accused of distributing banned performance-enhancing drugs.
Cabrera admitted Monday to taking a banned substance for four days in the spring of 2012. He didn't identify the substance.
Logan Forsythe started at shortstop Tuesday night against Baltimore. Manager Bud Black said Cedeno and Alexi Amarista also will be in the mix.
