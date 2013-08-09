Furyk still in the mix

According to Tucson police, 31-year-old Gregory Ramirez died on April 25, five days after the crash on April 20.

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

A group of midtown neighbors are concerned about 'suspicious activity' in an alley near East Pima Street and North Swan Road.

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - In what many described as perfect course conditions on Friday at Oak Hill, former Wildcat Jim Furyk watched as Jason Dufner flirted with history. At 9-under 131, Dufner tied the 36-hole record at the PGA Championship he now shares with six other players. Had he birdied on 18, he would have become the first to shoot a 62 in a major tournament.

Former All-American and 92' UA national champ, Furyk came into the day tied for the lead at (-5) and will head into the weekend (-7) in the year's last major being played in Rochester, NY. Furyk has won 26 PGA Tour events, but only one major back in 03' (US Open).

Click on the video link above to listen to Furyk's reaction after the PGA Championship second round on Friday afternoon.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) - Jason Dufner has matched a major championship scoring record with a 7-under 63 in the second round of the PGA Championship.

Dufner had a golden chance at history, sticking his second shot within 12 feet of the flag Friday on the tough closing hole at Oak Hill. But, perhaps realizing the significance of his round for the first time, he left the putt 18 inches shy of the cup.

Still, Dufner became the 12th player to shoot 63 in the PGA Championship. Steve Stricker was the most recent to do it, in the opening round two years ago at the Atlanta Athletic Club.

Overall, this is the 26th time a player has shot 63 in a major. It has been done at all four of golf's biggest events.