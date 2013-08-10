Final round Furyk's to lose - Tucson News Now

Final round Furyk's to lose

Twitter: @CooneyLand

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) - Jim Furyk has a one-stroke lead going to the final round of the PGA Championship.

Furyk shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday at Oak Hill, capped by an 18-foot birdie on the tough 17th hole and a clutch putt from the fringe to save par at No. 18.

The 43-year-old American pumped his fist emphatically and headed off to the clubhouse, out front heading to Sunday in a major for the first time since last year's U.S. Open. At Olympic, he lost out on his second major title with two bogeys on the last three holes.

Furyk was at 9-under 201.

Jason Dufner, the 36-hole leader, followed a record-tying 63 with a 71 to drop a stroke back.

Henrik Stenson is two shots back, with fellow Swede Jonas Blixt another stroke behind.

Powered by Frankly