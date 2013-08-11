Building a better team on the post

According to Tucson police, 31-year-old Gregory Ramirez died on April 25, five days after the crash on April 20.

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

A group of midtown neighbors are concerned about 'suspicious activity' in an alley near East Pima Street and North Swan Road.

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The Arizona Wildcats football team continues to build on the tradition started at Fort Huachuca as the team revisits the post one week each year during August. Mike Stoops started it and Rich Rodriguez has carried over the military touch to football camp.

The team typically ends the week long stay with a scrimmage and team training day. Saturday was a bit different as Rich Rod called off the scrimmage after he felt the team simply wasn't ready, in more ways than one.

Team training day did go as planned on Sunday and maybe that was a good thing. After the offense, particularly the quarterbacks, have struggled with execution, trading x's and o's for military obstacle courses may hopefully shake the funk some of the players have found themselves in, maybe.

Tucson News Now photojournalist Adam Thompson followed the team through the obstacle course from start to finish. Here is a look at some of your favorite Wildcats under the watchful of some new "coaches."