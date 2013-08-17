A fresh start for Dykes

Twitter: @Cooney247

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) - Freshman quarterback Jared Goff has been picked to start for California.

Goff has been competing since the spring with redshirt freshman Zach Kline and junior Austin Hinder to start for new coach Sonny Dykes.

Goff was a top recruit out of Marin Catholic High School in Novato, Calif. He graduated high school early and was able to participate in spring practice for Cal.

The Golden Bears open the season at home against Northwestern on Aug. 31.