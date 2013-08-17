Arizona's utility man

According to Tucson police, 31-year-old Gregory Ramirez died on April 25, five days after the crash on April 20.

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

A group of midtown neighbors are concerned about 'suspicious activity' in an alley near East Pima Street and North Swan Road.

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - He can run, throw, catch, defend and play special teams. Richard Morrison has played at just about every skill position available. He has truly become Arizona's swiss army knife in camp after playing QB, WR, PR, CB, and now returning to WR. The end result, he's becoming an asset any way he can.

Morrison had hoped to find some playing time behind Jonathan McNight or Shaq Richardson at corner this year. Entering camp both of those players were injured and have since returned. While searching to find significant playing time, Morrison has moved again at his request.

With up to five of Arizona's wide reciever's either injured or ineligible, Morrison put on a white jersey Wednesday during practice after he asked to compete for time at WR. Coach Rodriguez also hinted that the senior might have a better shot at starting at wideout at this point.

KOLD sports anchor Dave Cooney caught up with Morrison to talk about the move earlier this week.