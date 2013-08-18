Restoring the "Ka'Dream"

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.
A group of midtown neighbors are concerned about 'suspicious activity' in an alley near East Pima Street and North Swan Road.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
According to Tucson police, 31-year-old Gregory Ramirez died on April 25, five days after the crash on April 20.
