Restoring the "Ka'Dream" - Tucson News Now

Restoring the "Ka'Dream"

Twitter: @Cooney247

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The nicknames, exposure, and praise semed to come from every angle after Ka'Deem Carey caught fire and eventually became the nation's leading rusher in 2012.

After the national spotlight gravitated toward his success on the field, it grew equally as close to his off the field issues. Suddenly the "Ka'Dream" season, courtesy of yours truly, started to come undone.

The last time we heard from the Arizona single season rushing record holder was after the New Mexico Bowl. During Sunday's media day Carey was made available for a short period of time.

Here were some of his thoughts as he intends to move on from an offseason disorderly conduct and misdemeanor assualt charge that clouded his success on the field.

Powered by Frankly