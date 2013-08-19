Pima Air & Space Museum celebrates National Aviation Day - Tucson News Now

Pima Air & Space Museum celebrates National Aviation Day

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Replica of first 'heavier-than-air' flying machine (Source: Pima Air and Space Museum) Replica of first 'heavier-than-air' flying machine (Source: Pima Air and Space Museum)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Today is National Aviation Day, a day to celebrate the history and development of aviation. 

Pima Air and Space Museum is leading the celebration with a cake, because August 19 is also Orville Wright's birthday, he would have been 142 today. 

Many will remember Orville and his brother Wilbur were the first to build and successfully fly an airplane, near Kittyhawk, North Carolina, 100 years ago today. 

Festivities at Pima Air and Space Museum kick off with  a special showing of ‘Kitty Hawk: the Wright Brothers' Journey of  Invention', a 115 minute movie depicting the Wright brothers' development and successful flight of the first ‘heavier-than-air' flying machine.  The movie will be shown twice, once at 10 a.m. and a second time at 1 p.m. in the Dorothy Finley Space Gallery Education Room.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with the Wright Brothers' National Memorial to show the beginning of aviation," stated Mina Stafford, Curator of Education at the Pima Air and Space Museum, in a recent news release.  "It is amazing how two mid-western bicycle mechanics with no formal training accomplished this world-changing feat." 

There are several other National Aviation Day activities happening at Pima Air and Space Museum today, they include: open cockpit photo op with the T-33, and free birthday cake (on a first come, first serve basis) at the Flight Grill. 

Many of the activities associated with National Aviation Day are included with the price of admission.

The museum is also offering a unique opportunity for the young aviators out there; a chance to see the real-life aircraft that star in the newest Disney/Pixar movie - ‘Planes'.  The aircraft are on display throughout the museum.  See how many your youngest aviator can spot.

For more information please go online to http://www.pimaair.org/events.php.

