QB quandary remains

Twitter: @Cooney247

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - There is no timetable, but the cards are on the table so to speak as to who will be under center when the Wildcats offense take the field for the first time on Friday night versus NAU.

In his first weekly regular season press conference on Monday, Rich Rodriguez made several hints that BJ Denker will be the go to guy. He said Denker was the frontrunner when camp began and the recently he had become the frontrunner again.

Here is the video on how Rich Rod will deal with naming his starting QB in the coming days.

