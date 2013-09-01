Aztecs snap the streak

Tucson, AZ – The Pima Community College football team (1-1, 1-1 in conference) snapped a nine-game losing streak dating back to last season after it defeated Phoenix College 20-17 on Saturday in Phoenix.

Down 9-6 at halftime, the Aztecs scored on their first two possessions of the second half. After a Phoenix College punt, Pima took over on their own 29-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Tyler D'Amore (Ironwood Ridge HS) scored on a 71-yard keeper to put the Aztecs up 13-9. On Phoenix College's next possession, the punter fumbled and Jose Esquivel (Nogales HS) made the tackle to put Pima in the red zone. It ended with D'Amore scoring on a 2-yard keeper to put Pima up 20-9.

Phoenix College responded two possessions later, after a blocked punt to make it 20-17 with 4:10 left in the third quarter. The Pima defense halted the next three Phoenix College possessions and Mikell Everette (Kentwood HS) broke up a pass to end the final threat.

Everette had two interceptions in the game. The first came in the first quarter and led to 19-yard touchdown run by Patrick Mulrow (Chaparral HS) to put Pima up 6-0. His second interception came with 8:15 left in the game as he picked off the quarterback in the end zone and returned it to the Pima 14-yard line.

The Aztecs will play its home opener at Kino Stadium next Saturday against Mesa Community College at 7 p.m.