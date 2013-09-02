Wildcats roundtable discussion on NAU - Tucson News Now

Wildcats roundtable discussion on NAU

The Wildcats ran over the Lumberjacks at home in front of 50,000 plus in a new look Arizona Stadium, what did we learn from the 35-0 shutout? 

We have a double douse of opinion for you this weekend here at Tucson News Now.

KOLD Sports anchor Dave Cooney hosts a roundtable discussion with guests Anthony Gimino @AGWildcatReport and Steve Rivera @SteveRivera95 to breakdown the season opener.

While FOX 11's David Kelly is joined for a 3rd season by UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) to discuss what they thought of the Wildcats in the initial game of the season.

