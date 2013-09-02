Dean's title a done deal

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Tucson Padres infielder Dean Anna gets to add one more notable feature to his minor league resume, which should lead to a big league call up. Anna finished the year today with a .331 batting average finishing just a point above the Sky Sox Chris Owings capturing the PCL batting title.

Anna Also picked up a PCL all-star bid this season to add to his freshly minted batting title. Personally, the headlines couldn't be better for Anna, as for his team, they fell short of their collective goal. The PCL playoffs begin Wednesday as the Salt Lake Bees will face the Las Vegas 51's in a best of five series, Tucson will have to watch after leading the Southern Division for a short period.

Here was the press release attached to the Padres regular season finale -

(Tucsonpadres.com) The Tucson Padres rallied for two runs in the ninth inning Monday to defeat Las Vegas 5-4 in the final game in Padres history. Tucson finished the season with a 77-67 record, the first time in team history the win-loss record reached ten games over .500.

The Padres jumped ahead early when Jaff Decker launched a leadoff home run to put Tucson up 1-0. The home run to start the game was the first for a Padre since Dean Anna on May 6 at Salt Lake. Las Vegas catcher Juan Centeno tripled to the right-center field gap in the second to tie the score at 1-1. Tucson took a 3-1 lead in fourth on Cody Decker's two-run homer over the left field wall. The home run was Decker's 17th of the season, tying him for the team lead with Brandon Allen.

The 51s tied the score in the bottom of the fourth with two runs on Jamie Hoffman's home run past the left field fence. Eric Campbell's two-out, RBI infield single in the seventh handed Las Vegas a 4-3 advantage. The ninth inning comeback for Tucson started with an Eddy Rodriguez single to left. Pinch-hitter Sean O'Sullivan then smacked an RBI double to center, knotting the score at four. After Jaff Decker advanced pinch-runner Gregorio Petit to third base with a sacrifice bunt, Robertson hit a sacrifice fly to give the Padres a 5-4 lead. Las Vegas had the tying run on third with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Miles Mikolas was able to get Campbell to ground out to third, sealing the victory for Tucson.

Reliever Kevin Quackenbush earned his eighth win of the season, placing him in a tie for the team lead. Cory Wade was charged with the loss after surrendering two runs on two hits in the ninth for Las Vegas. Padres starting pitcher Arturo Lopez went five innings, allowing three runs on six hits. Anna went 1-for-5 at the plate to complete the season with a .331 average, which was best in the Pacific Coast League at the time the Monday's game finished.