The apple doesn't fall too far from tree

The apple doesn't fall too far from tree

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Rich Rodriguez addressed the media for the first time after a regular season game... and more importantly, first regular season win. Two storylines seemed to guide Monday's press conference.

The first, Rich Rod's approach to shedding his conservative play calling witnessed in the NAU game. The second, witnessing his son start as a freshman QB for a Pima County Hall of Famer.

