Goldy graduates

Twitter: @Cooney247

PHOENIX – Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star first baseman and N.L. MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt has officially graduated from the University of Phoenix with a bachelor's of science degree in management. The National League leader in home runs and RBI had been taking classes throughout his first two full seasons in the Major Leagues.

"This was always something I wanted to get done," said Goldschmidt. "There may be other online universities, but University of Phoenix is the way to go, especially for a ballplayer during the baseball season. It's tough to do it any other way."

Goldschmidt, 25, was drafted by the D-backs in the 8th Round of the First-Year Player Draft in 2009 after playing for three seasons at Texas State University.

"We are extremely proud to count Paul among our distinguished graduates today both because of what he's accomplished on the field and in the classroom," said University of Phoenix President Dr. Bill Pepicello. "I have had the good fortune of getting to know him through our partnership with the D-backs and to watch what he's accomplished this season, while completing his degree, certainly shows what a special person he is."

Dubbed "America's first baseman" by his teammates, Goldschmidt has established himself as one of the leading candidates for the N.L. Most Valuable Player Award.

"I'd like to do something with my degree eventually," he told D-backs Insider for a recent cover story. "I don't just want a piece of paper. A lot of jobs that require a college degree go in line with what I've now learned in school. I don't really know what I want to do, but I'd like to talk to people in the business world and see what opportunities may be there and interest me."