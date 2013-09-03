What happens in Vegas...

According to Tucson police, 31-year-old Gregory Ramirez died on April 25, five days after the crash on April 20.

According to Tucson police, 31-year-old Gregory Ramirez died on April 25, five days after the crash on April 20.

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

A group of midtown neighbors are concerned about 'suspicious activity' in an alley near East Pima Street and North Swan Road.

A group of midtown neighbors are concerned about 'suspicious activity' in an alley near East Pima Street and North Swan Road.

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.

Twitter: @Cooney247

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - UNLV head coach Tim Hauck might be on the "hottest" hot seat in D1 college football. In three years at the helm of the Runnin' Rebels program, he's won just 6 games. Arizona doesn't have any plans to represent win number seven this Saturday as they return the nations leading rusher to the field, let's just say Hauck has heard of Ka'Deem Carey.

UNLV kicked off their season in Minnesota and the end result was not a positive one after the Rebels opened the game with a 7-0 lead. 3 hours later, the Gophers, a top 25 team, ran over UNLV 51-28.

This sets the stage for Arizona's return to Sam Boyd Stadium. In 2008 the Wildcats upset a ranked BYU team in it's first bowl appearance in a decade. Click on the video link for a preview of what to expect when the Cats hit the road for the first time.