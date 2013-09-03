What happens in Vegas... - Tucson News Now

What happens in Vegas...

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - UNLV head coach Tim Hauck might be on the "hottest" hot seat in D1 college football. In three years at the helm of the Runnin' Rebels program, he's won just 6 games. Arizona doesn't have any plans to represent win number seven this Saturday as they return the nations leading rusher to the field, let's just say Hauck has heard of Ka'Deem Carey.

UNLV kicked off their season in Minnesota and the end result was not a positive one after the Rebels opened the game with a 7-0 lead. 3 hours later, the Gophers, a top 25 team, ran over UNLV 51-28.

This sets the stage for Arizona's return to Sam Boyd Stadium. In 2008 the Wildcats upset a ranked BYU team in it's first bowl appearance in a decade. Click on the video link for a preview of what to expect when the Cats hit the road for the first time.

