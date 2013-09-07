Cowboys ring up Arizona's next foe

According to Tucson police, 31-year-old Gregory Ramirez died on April 25, five days after the crash on April 20.

According to Tucson police, 31-year-old Gregory Ramirez died on April 25, five days after the crash on April 20.

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

A group of midtown neighbors are concerned about 'suspicious activity' in an alley near East Pima Street and North Swan Road.

A group of midtown neighbors are concerned about 'suspicious activity' in an alley near East Pima Street and North Swan Road.

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - New starter J.W. Walsh completed his first 10 passes, finished 24-of-27 for 326 yards and four touchdown throws as No. 13 Oklahoma State beat UTSA 56-35 on Saturday.

It's the fourth start for the sophomore Walsh, his first this season after a quick relief performance for Clint Chelf last week. With his speedy start against a Roadrunners team entering its season of football, Walsh led the Cowboys (2-0) to touchdowns on five of six first-half possessions.

UTSA (1-1) tied the score 7-7 when Kenny Bias scored on a 6-yard run with 4:22 left in the first quarter. But Walsh scored from 4 yards out in the second quarter and the Cowboys led 35-7 at halftime.

Walsh left with six minutes left in the third and the Cowboys up 42-7.

Eric Soza threw three TDs in the fourth quarter and finished 24 of 41 for 308 yards, with two interceptions.