Cowboys ring up Arizona's next foe

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - New starter J.W. Walsh completed his first 10 passes, finished 24-of-27 for 326 yards and four touchdown throws as No. 13 Oklahoma State beat UTSA 56-35 on Saturday.

It's the fourth start for the sophomore Walsh, his first this season after a quick relief performance for Clint Chelf last week. With his speedy start against a Roadrunners team entering its season of football, Walsh led the Cowboys (2-0) to touchdowns on five of six first-half possessions. 

UTSA (1-1) tied the score 7-7 when Kenny Bias scored on a 6-yard run with 4:22 left in the first quarter. But Walsh scored from 4 yards out in the second quarter and the Cowboys led 35-7 at halftime.

Walsh left with six minutes left in the third and the Cowboys up 42-7.

Eric Soza threw three TDs in the fourth quarter and finished 24 of 41 for 308 yards, with two interceptions.

