New study will help determine stray animal numbers - Tucson News Now

New study will help determine stray animal numbers

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Pima County is helping implement a new program that will help reduce the number of homeless pets within the county.

University of Arizona students and the Pima Alliance for Animal Welfare will be working together to get a bigger picture of the homeless pet situation in Pima County.

It is all thanks to a $1200 grant from the Petfinder Foundation. Right now statistics between local shelters are not cohesive. 

This new study aims to combine those statistics to figure out how many stray pets are actually in Tucson.  It will also show which zip codes these pets are coming from.  Once numbers are processed, the information will be used to help determine which neighborhoods with the highest numbers, would benefit from a spay/neuter program.

Students will also come up with a plan to reduce the number of stray animals that are entering shelters.

The students are with U of A's Eller College of Management and they are expected to have the study complete by the beginning of December. 

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Marana PD: Vehicle into a building on Ina

    Marana PD: Vehicle into a building on Ina

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-08-03 05:38:40 GMT
    Vehicle in building. (Source: Marana Police Department)Vehicle in building. (Source: Marana Police Department)

    According to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with the Marana Police Department, there are no injuries involved with this incident.  No further details have been released.  

    According to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with the Marana Police Department, there are no injuries involved with this incident.  No further details have been released.  

  • Afni to hire 50 elite customer inside-sales reps

    Afni to hire 50 elite customer inside-sales reps

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-08-03 05:12:55 GMT

    The 50 new sales positions are part of 200 to 300 new employees the company plans to hire at its two Tucson locations within the next 45 days. 

    The 50 new sales positions are part of 200 to 300 new employees the company plans to hire at its two Tucson locations within the next 45 days. 

  • breaking

    UPDATE: More information released in incident that led to arrest of Tucson officer

    UPDATE: More information released in incident that led to arrest of Tucson officer

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:55:28 GMT
    Michael Sauber (Source: Tucson Police Department)Michael Sauber (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    More information has been released about an alleged domestic violence incident that led to the arrest of a Tucson police officer.

    More information has been released about an alleged domestic violence incident that led to the arrest of a Tucson police officer.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Authorities again suspend search for 7-year-old

    Authorities again suspend search for 7-year-old

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:31:36 GMT
    Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and city CAO Brian Crawford meet in the street with Daysean Combest's mother the evening of Aug. 2. (Source: KSLA News 12)Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and city CAO Brian Crawford meet in the street with Daysean Combest's mother the evening of Aug. 2. (Source: KSLA News 12)

    For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. 

    For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. 

Powered by Frankly