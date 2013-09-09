New study will help determine stray animal numbers

Pima County is helping implement a new program that will help reduce the number of homeless pets within the county.

University of Arizona students and the Pima Alliance for Animal Welfare will be working together to get a bigger picture of the homeless pet situation in Pima County.

It is all thanks to a $1200 grant from the Petfinder Foundation. Right now statistics between local shelters are not cohesive.

This new study aims to combine those statistics to figure out how many stray pets are actually in Tucson. It will also show which zip codes these pets are coming from. Once numbers are processed, the information will be used to help determine which neighborhoods with the highest numbers, would benefit from a spay/neuter program.

Students will also come up with a plan to reduce the number of stray animals that are entering shelters.

The students are with U of A's Eller College of Management and they are expected to have the study complete by the beginning of December.

