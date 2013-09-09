Neal speaks about denied appeal

According to Tucson police, 31-year-old Gregory Ramirez died on April 25, five days after the crash on April 20.

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

A group of midtown neighbors are concerned about 'suspicious activity' in an alley near East Pima Street and North Swan Road.

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona receiver DaVonte Neal's hardship waiver to play this season has been denied by the NCAA.

Wildcats coach Rich Rodriguez said during his weekly news conference on Monday that the transfer from Notre Dame has been denied eligibility. He said the school plans another appeal, but was not optimistic.

Neal, who played at in-state power Scottsdale Chaparral High School, transferred from Notre Dame this past summer to be closer to his girlfriend and newborn daughter.

Arizona filed an appeal with the NCAA last month asking that Neal be allowed to play this season instead of having to sit out under transfer rules.

Neal was Notre Dame's primary punt returner last season during its run to the national championship game.

