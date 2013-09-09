Neal speaks about denied appeal - Tucson News Now

Neal speaks about denied appeal

Twitter: @Cooney247

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona receiver DaVonte Neal's hardship waiver to play this season has been denied by the NCAA.

Wildcats coach Rich Rodriguez said during his weekly news conference on Monday that the transfer from Notre Dame has been denied eligibility. He said the school plans another appeal, but was not optimistic.

Neal, who played at in-state power Scottsdale Chaparral High School, transferred from Notre Dame this past summer to be closer to his girlfriend and newborn daughter.

Arizona filed an appeal with the NCAA last month asking that Neal be allowed to play this season instead of having to sit out under transfer rules.

Neal was Notre Dame's primary punt returner last season during its run to the national championship game.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly