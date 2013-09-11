Habitat for Humanity builds, repairs homes on 9/11

Approximately 300 volunteers from service organizations around the community will come together this morning to build and repair homes on Tucson's southside.

This is the 12th annual "Building Freedom Day" event organized by Habitat for Humanity Tucson.

The mission is to channel the American spirit of opportunity, community, and hard work and turn a tragic day into a day of healing.

Volunteers will raise the walls on four new houses and repair the exteriors of three existing homes today in the Copper Vista home development neighborhood.

Habitat for Humanity has enough volunteers for their "Building Freedom Day" event. However, those interested in volunteering for other events are encouraged to visit the organization's website at: http://www.habitattucson.org/

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.