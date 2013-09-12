PCC, ABA hosting broadcasting career fair this morning

Today is the day for those who have ever been interested in being in front of or behind the camera, with a special job fair being held by Pima Community College and the Arizona Broadcasters Association.

The PCC Downtown campus will be the site of a broadcaster career fair. Tucson News Now will be among the 46 radio and television stations representing at the event. A full list of employers can be found online at www.azbroadcasters.org.

The fair takes place this morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PCC's Downtown Campus (CC Building, Amethyst Room on the first floor – 1255 N. Stone Ave.)

Attendees can learn about what it takes to be in broadcasting, as well as job opportunities, also don't forget to bring a current resume. On site interviews are possible.

For more information go online to www.azbroadcasters.org, or contact the ABA at (602)252-4833 or jlatko@azbroadcasters.org,

