PACC waives adoption fees for pets with black coats

Today is Friday the 13th and whether people are superstitious or not, the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is offering a discount for all pets with black coats.

According to PACC black dogs and cats are not as likely to be adopted as others. Officials say, "Maybe stigma plays a role, given witches' cats and aggressive dogs portrayed in popular culture."

Starting today and going through the weekend, adoption fees will be waived for all cats and dogs that are both solid and have patches of black. However, new pet owners will still need to pay a $15 licensing fee for spayed or neutered dogs.

Pima Animal Care Center is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. It's open from noon to 7 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit their website at www.pima.gov/animalcare or call them at 520-243-5900.

