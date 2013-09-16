Arizonan with Red Cross heading to Colorado to help flood victim - Tucson News Now

Arizonan with Red Cross heading to Colorado to help flood victims

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The American Red Cross of Southern Arizona is sending someone to Colorado to help with the flood victims. 

Pat Egers Southwest Airlines flight to Denver leaves from Tucson International Airport at 8 a.m.

She is an experienced disaster responder who has worked nearly 40 national disasters.  While she is in Colorado she will help in the area of client casework and will assist flood victims in the disaster relief and recovery period. 

Egers should land in Denver sometime this afternoon.

Tucson News Now is hoping to catch up with her before she boards her flight, stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.

