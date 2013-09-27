Benefit concert this weekend for St. Demetrios

Happening this weekend will be a benefit concert to help rebuild a local church destroyed by a fire.

The Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, located on Ft. Lowell between First Avenue and Campbell, still shows the damage from a fire that ripped through the church back in May.

The church is more popularly known for holding the Tucson Greek Festival every year, but after the fire organizers had to cancel it.

On Saturday the church will be holding a concert to benefit rebuilding efforts at the church. The concert will take place at the Fox Theater in Downtown Tucson. The money raised will go towards getting the damaged areas of the church fixed.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $35 for premium seating.

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.