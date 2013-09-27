Benefit concert this weekend for St. Demetrios - Tucson News Now

Benefit concert this weekend for St. Demetrios

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Happening this weekend will be a benefit concert to help rebuild a local church destroyed by a fire.

The Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, located on Ft. Lowell between First Avenue and Campbell, still shows the damage from a fire that ripped through the church back in May.

The church is more popularly known for holding the Tucson Greek Festival every year, but after the fire organizers had to cancel it.

On Saturday the church will be holding a concert to benefit rebuilding efforts at the church.  The concert will take place at the Fox Theater in Downtown Tucson.  The money raised will go towards getting the damaged areas of the church fixed.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $35 for premium seating.

  • Marana PD: Vehicle into a building on Ina

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-08-03 05:38:40 GMT
    Vehicle in building. (Source: Marana Police Department)Vehicle in building. (Source: Marana Police Department)

    According to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with the Marana Police Department, there are no injuries involved with this incident.  No further details have been released.  

  • Afni to hire 50 elite customer inside-sales reps

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-08-03 05:12:55 GMT

    The 50 new sales positions are part of 200 to 300 new employees the company plans to hire at its two Tucson locations within the next 45 days. 

    UPDATE: More information released in incident that led to arrest of Tucson officer

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:55:28 GMT
    Michael Sauber (Source: Tucson Police Department)Michael Sauber (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    More information has been released about an alleged domestic violence incident that led to the arrest of a Tucson police officer.

  • Authorities again suspend search for 7-year-old

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:31:36 GMT
    Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and city CAO Brian Crawford meet in the street with Daysean Combest's mother the evening of Aug. 2. (Source: KSLA News 12)Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and city CAO Brian Crawford meet in the street with Daysean Combest's mother the evening of Aug. 2. (Source: KSLA News 12)

    For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. 

