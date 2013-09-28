Johnson & Johnson - Tucson News Now

Johnson & Johnson

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - In the Arizona Wildcats recent weight lifting test, the Johnson brothers flexed some muscle. Chris repped 185 pounds 20 times, a team high. His younger brother Nick fell just short at 18 reps. This is not the first time these two have have competed and it definitely won't be the last, especially since they will once again wear the same team colors.

KOLD sports anchor Dave Cooney sat down with the brothers who talk about joining forces in Tucson after Chris makes his third stop in four years.

