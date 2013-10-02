Sun Devils sinister new look

Twitter: @Cooney247

Tempe, AZ (AP) - The Arizona State Sun Devils will be wearing helmets unlike no other when they face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Saturday.

Monday after coach Todd Graham's press conference the team unveiled a short video of the new uniforms and cornerback Osahon Irabor walked out in full uniform.

"We want our players to be the best, first-class in everything that we do," Graham said. "We have a tremendous brand with the fork. If you want to be a champion, you've got to look like a champion first.

"The best recruits are our players. And just like how we travel, where we stay, what we eat, the uniforms we have, when recruits come in our players are going to tell them how that is. We want to be the best in the country and taking care and providing that brand. We think we have an incredible brand with that fork and that Sun Devils. That's what this is all about."

Graham added that the new uniforms are not just for show but rather that they serve as a chance for his players to learn and grow.

"Looking sharp is an important part of being a champion," said Graham. "But it's also an important part of the educational process and teaching our players that if you want to be successful it looks a certain way, it speaks a certain way, it walks a certain way, it plays a certain way and it works a certain way."

The helmets have flames spread throughout. The facemasks are a charcoal color. And each helmet is adorned in the back with a three forks going from left to right.