Hornacek gets a glimpse

Flagstaff, AZ - In front of a couple thousand fans at Northern Arizona University's Walkup Skydome, the Suns showed glimpses of what to expect this season in their intrasquad scrimmage.

The Black Team edged the White Team 74-71, though an 11-player trade between the third and fourth quarters blurred the meaning of that score. More significant were the individual and certain group performances on the floor, which gave Suns coaching staff and management more food for thought as the team closed camp and prepares for the preseason.

Miles Plumlee stole the show from veteran Marcin Gortat and lottery pick Alex Len, going off for 17 points, nine rebounds and a block in 24 minutes of playing time. The former Duke standout caught the crowd's attention more than once, exploding to the rim for four dunks while showing an improved post-up and midrange game.

The Suns stayed for 30 minutes immediately after the scrimmage to sign autographs.

"It was a great turnout," Hornacek said. "I think that's what guys wanted. They didn't' know what to expect in terms of how many people would come to watch them today. I think everyone's happy with the turnout. We're excited to get out in front of some fans every day."