Fleet Feet celebrating opening of second store

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Fleet Feet second store location (Photo source: Jeanne Snell/Co-owner Fleet Feet) Fleet Feet second store location (Photo source: Jeanne Snell/Co-owner Fleet Feet)
ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The weather is just perfect to go for a run or do any sort of exercise outdoors.

One local business is expanding its operations to cater to those looking to stay fit. Fleet Feet now has a second location in Oro Valley.

This is not a typical shoe store.  Fleet Feet has a unique way of fitting shoes correctly to customer's feet.

The new location is in the Oracle Crossings Shopping Center, on Oracle between Ina and Magee.  Fleet Feet has actually been in Tucson for more than 10 years, with a single location on Tucson's east side.

This second location was opened back in August, but they hosted a grand opening last weekend and have stretched the festivities throughout this week.

According to Fleet Feet co-owner Pete Snell, they have a special way of fitting shoes that sets them apart from their competition.   They measure a customer's foot in several different ways to make sure the person buys the correct shoe for their feet. 

There will be special raffles for shoes, sports bras and several other goodies happening each day this week.  To enter the raffle, simply stop by the store at Oracle Crossing and fill out a card.  Winners will be chosen each day. 

Stay tuned to this morning to see if Tucson News Now's own Maria Hechanova has the correct shoe for her exercise routine.

