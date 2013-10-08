Arizona Wildcats react to Lopez's absence - Tucson News Now

Arizona Wildcats react to Lopez's absence

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona Wildcats baseball team began fall practice as usual, on time, same place, but with one significant absence, Andy Lopez.

Lopez is recovering after undergoing triple bypass surgery. School officials say Monday's operation went well and he's being held in intensive care at a Tucson hospital.

They say Lopez will return to coaching after he's cleared by doctors, although there is no timetable at this point.

Click on the video link to hear reaction from pitcher Mathew Troupe, assistant coach Matt Siegel, and pitching coach Shaun Cole.

