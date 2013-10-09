Annual Butterfly Magic exhibit open at Tucson Botanical Gardens

One of many butterflies visitors might see at the garden. (Source: Tucson Botanical Garden)

Visitors can experience a room full of 300 butterflies at the Tucson Botanical Gardens located near Grant and Alvernon.

The annual Butterfly Magic Exhibit kicked off on October 1 and will run through the end of April 2014.

The garden's spokesperson Melissa D'Auria, says visitors may notice a couple of new features.

"This is the ninth year. This year we were really fortunate to have a partnership with Cox Communications," said D'Auria. "We're a non-profit so we really rely on partners like that so we were able to get new pavement, kind of do some structural improvements, we got a beautiful décor outside the greenhouse."

Throughout the course of the sixth month exhibit, a total of 130 species from around the world will be on display.

Tucson Botanical Gardens and the Butterfly Magic Exhibit is open seven days a week. For cost and hours, please visit http://www.tucsonbotanical.org/events/butterfly-magic/

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.