Annual Butterfly Magic exhibit open at Tucson Botanical Gardens - Tucson News Now

Annual Butterfly Magic exhibit open at Tucson Botanical Gardens

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Connect
One of many butterflies visitors might see at the garden. (Source: Tucson Botanical Garden) One of many butterflies visitors might see at the garden. (Source: Tucson Botanical Garden)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Visitors can experience a room full of 300 butterflies at the Tucson Botanical Gardens located near Grant and Alvernon.

The annual Butterfly Magic Exhibit kicked off on October 1 and will run through the end of April 2014.

The garden's spokesperson Melissa D'Auria, says visitors may notice a couple of new features.

"This is the ninth year. This year we were really fortunate to have a partnership with Cox Communications," said D'Auria. "We're a non-profit so we really rely on partners like that so we were able to get new pavement, kind of do some structural improvements, we got a beautiful décor outside the greenhouse."

Throughout the course of the sixth month exhibit, a total of 130 species from around the world will be on display.

Tucson Botanical Gardens and the Butterfly Magic Exhibit is open seven days a week. For cost and hours, please visit http://www.tucsonbotanical.org/events/butterfly-magic/

Copyright 2013 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.

 

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Marana PD: Vehicle into a building on Ina

    Marana PD: Vehicle into a building on Ina

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-08-03 05:38:40 GMT
    Vehicle in building. (Source: Marana Police Department)Vehicle in building. (Source: Marana Police Department)

    According to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with the Marana Police Department, there are no injuries involved with this incident.  No further details have been released.  

    According to Sgt. Chriswell Scott, with the Marana Police Department, there are no injuries involved with this incident.  No further details have been released.  

  • Afni to hire 50 elite customer inside-sales reps

    Afni to hire 50 elite customer inside-sales reps

    Thursday, August 3 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-08-03 05:12:55 GMT

    The 50 new sales positions are part of 200 to 300 new employees the company plans to hire at its two Tucson locations within the next 45 days. 

    The 50 new sales positions are part of 200 to 300 new employees the company plans to hire at its two Tucson locations within the next 45 days. 

  • breaking

    UPDATE: More information released in incident that led to arrest of Tucson officer

    UPDATE: More information released in incident that led to arrest of Tucson officer

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:55:28 GMT
    Michael Sauber (Source: Tucson Police Department)Michael Sauber (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    More information has been released about an alleged domestic violence incident that led to the arrest of a Tucson police officer.

    More information has been released about an alleged domestic violence incident that led to the arrest of a Tucson police officer.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Authorities again suspend search for 7-year-old

    Authorities again suspend search for 7-year-old

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:31:36 GMT
    Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and city CAO Brian Crawford meet in the street with Daysean Combest's mother the evening of Aug. 2. (Source: KSLA News 12)Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and city CAO Brian Crawford meet in the street with Daysean Combest's mother the evening of Aug. 2. (Source: KSLA News 12)

    For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. 

    For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. 

Powered by Frankly