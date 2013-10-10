Public opinions sought on proposed Interstate 11

Arizona's Department of Transportation is asking Arizonans for their opinion on the possibility of a ‘super highway' begin built from Phoenix to Las Vegas.

Right now there are a few options drivers can take to get to Las Vegas from Phoenix, but ADOT and the Nevada Department of Transportation want to see if another route can be built.

The new route has not been picked yet, but there are several options available and both departments would like the public's opinion on which is better.

This ‘super highway' is not a done deal quite yet. Right now Arizona and Nevada are conducting a two year study to determine if a new highway is in fact needed.

The study, which will cost an estimated $2.5 million is funded by federal funds and is expected to be complete by summer 2014.

For those who are interested in giving their opinion on the ‘super highway' there is an ADOT meeting starting this evening at 5:30 p.m. at the Albert J. Garcia Auditorium on the Pascua Yaqui reservation on Tucson's southwest side. The address is 7777 S. Camino Huivism. This is just one of five public meetings taking place.

Can't make this Tucson meeting? Don't worry opinions can still be submitted online at www.i11study.com or by visiting the Tucson News Now website and clicking on the link.

