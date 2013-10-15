Bushman says BYU

Twitter: @Cooney247

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Sabino TE Matt Bushman came into the day with three options in terms of his collegiate destination, at days end, there was only one. The nations prep leader in receiving yards and touchdowns by a tight end, chose to attend BYU.

Bushman told me his mind was pretty much made up after his official visit at BYU. It didn't hurt that his parents, grandparents, and uncle are all alumni. Bushman's uncle Quinn Gooch played through the 2006 season. Bushman grew up a fan and it's safe to say there is a bit of family history there.

Click on the video link to see and hear more from Bushman's press conference at Sabino High School on Monday afternoon.