Bruschi talks College Football immortality

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Tedy Bruschi has been to the pinnacle of the football world and he did so three different times with the New England Patriots. The former pro bowler won three Super Bowls in his 13 year NFL career. That might be the best sports talk "one upper" you can have, but Bruschi will add another this year.

This July Bruschi will be officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He will be the second member of the Desert Swarm defense to get in, following Rob Waldop in 2011.

Bruschi was back in Tucson this week for to add one more highlight to his resume. During halftime of Saturday's Utah game at Arizona Stadium, Bruschi's jersey will be retired. His name is already in the ring of honor.

KOLD Sports Anchor Dave Cooney went one on one with the former Wildcat to discuss football immortality.

